Webb City native drafted by the Minnesota Vikings

Zach Davidson who was a punter and tight end at Central Missouri, got drafted on Saturday by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round. Davidson, a Webb City native is the first Mule picked by the NFL since Delanie Walker in 2006.

In his first season in 2017 with the Mules, set a new team record averaging 44.3 yards per punt which was second in the country … Davidson kicked 47 times and totaled 2,082 yards … He connected for 11 kicks of 50 or more yards and had a long of 66 at Fort Hays State (Sept. 7). Davidson became the premier tight end in Division II earning five First Team All-American awards. He finished in the NCAA top-10 in both receiving touchdowns (15) and yards-per-reception (22.35) and set a Mules record for tight ends with 15 touchdown passes, second most in a single-season by any Mule. He also tied a Mules record with four touchdown receptions in a Mules win at Missouri Southern (Oct. 5).