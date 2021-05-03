UCM baseball does something only two other teams have been able to accomplish

Central Missouri reached a major program milestone Sunday afternoon picking up their 2,000th program win defeating Northeastern State 6-5. The Mules are the third team in NCAA Division II history to reach 2,000 wins as a program. The win puts UCM at 31-6 overall and 27-3 in the MIAA. The Mules join Florida Southern and Delta State as the only Division II teams with 2,000 program wins.

In addition to the historic victory, another milestone was reached for St. Peters, Missouri native Erik Webb. Leading off the fourth inning, Webb got the Mules first hit of the game, a home run. It was the 60th time in his college career that Webb went deep. Webb’s home run, the 60th of his career, makes him just the seventh player in Division II history to hit 60 career home runs and the first since 2010.

The Mules wrap up the regular season next weekend at home against Missouri Western. Game one is Friday, May 7th with a doubleheader Saturday, May 8th.