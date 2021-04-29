Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / WATCH: Cardinals pitcher hits Bryce Harper in the face. Phillies slugger shows up on Instagram saying he’s OK

WATCH: Cardinals pitcher hits Bryce Harper in the face. Phillies slugger shows up on Instagram saying he’s OK

By

Phillies fans are breathing a sigh of relief after star Bryce Harper left last night’s 5-3 win in St. Louis after taking a fastball to the face from Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera.

Harper was plunked in the sixth inning but was able to leave the field on his own. He said after the game he was “all good” and CT scans came back clear.

The plunking didn’t stop there. On Cabrera’s very next pitch he hit Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius in the ribs. That prompted Phillies manager Joe Girardi to come out and argue that Cabrera should have been removed from the game by the umpires, who issued warnings to both benches.

Because of Major League Baseball’s three-batter rule, Cabrera had to stay in to face another hitter. Andrew McCutcheon singled off Cabrera scoring a run. That’s when Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was allowed to removed Cabrera who was replaced by Tyler Webb.  The next three Phillies hitters were retired.  The Cardinals lost the game 5-3.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter