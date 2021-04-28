Closing arguments are Thursday in TV trial of Missouri man charged with killing mistress

Closing arguments are set for Thursday in Jefferson City in a high-profile northern Missouri murder trial that’s being broadcast live nationwide on Court TV.

54-year-old James Addie is charged with first degree murder for the 2018 death of Molly Watson, his fiance. Addie and Watson both worked at the Moberly Correctional Center (MCC). The case was moved from northeast Missouri’s Monroe County on a change of venue.

Prosecutors say Addie killed his fiance to hide his affair from his wife of 22 years. His ex-wife testified for the prosecution this week.

Missouri assistant attorney general Katharine Dolin will deliver closing arguments for the prosecution. She says Watson was shot to death on April 27, 2018, just days before the wedding. She says Addie was living two lives, and that the wedding to Watson “set those two lives on a collision course.”

Watson was shot once in the back in the head at contact range, according to Dolin. The victim’s body was found on a dusty road in a remote part of Monroe County.

James Addie’s defense attorney is T.J. Kirsch of Jefferson City. He’s been critical of Monroe County law enforcement throughout the trial, saying they jumped to conclusions because of the affair.

Kirsch will also deliver closing arguments on Thursday. He’s expected to reiterate what he said on Monday, that “the evidence will show that the state does not have proof beyond a reasonable doubt in this case.”

Kirsch says Addie cooperated by speaking to investigators and by consenting to searches.

The jury was selected from Cole County, and Judge Jon Beetem is presiding at the trial at the Cole County Courthouse.

Court TV’s live coverage continues on Thursday morning.

