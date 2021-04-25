You only have to lead one lap

(NASCAR)—Brad Keselowski led only the last lap of NASCAR’s spring race at Talladega Superspeedway in a race that featured endless nose-to-tail racing, a careening car or two, shuffling, blocking, and pushing.

Keselowski got the biggest push from the lower line of cars on the track heading into the last lap, pulled ahead of leader Matt DiBenedetto, and led William Byron across the finish line by a tenth of a second. Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell was third. Kevin Harvick’s fourth-place finish is his best of the year. DiBenedetto finished fifth as several cars wrecked behind them.

(INDYCAR)—The winner of the INDYCAR race on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, pulled the almost exact-opposite of Keselowski’s performance—Colton Herta led 97 of the 100 laps, dominating the race that began with him starting from the pole. He finished a full two and one-half seconds ahead of Josef Newgarden. Negarden teammate Simon Pagenaud claimed the other podium position.

INDYCAR’s first oval race of the year will be next Saturday night on the high banks of the Texas Motor Speedway.

(FORMULA 1)—The Grand Prix of Portugal next weekend will be the third F1 race of the year.