Chiefs add Pro Bowl offensive tackle in blockbuster trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have acquired Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

In exchange for Brown, the Chiefs are sending the 31st overall pick, a third rounder and a fourth rounder to Baltimore in this years draft and a 5th round selection in 2022.

KC will also receive the 58th overall pick and a 2022 sixth-round selection from the Ravens.

Brown, who has been a Pro Bowl selection each of the past two seasons, was a third-round selection out of Oklahoma in 2018 by Baltimore.