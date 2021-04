St. Louis gave up three unanswered goals on the way to a 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Blues got on the board first with a power-play goal from Jaden Schwartz but then allowed Colorado to score three straight to take the win.

Schwartz scored his second goal of the game in the third to cut the lead to one, but the Avalanche got an empty-netter to end the rally.

The teams will meet up again on Saturday afternoon with puck-drop at 2 p.m. from the Enterprise Center.