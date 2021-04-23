Bears Petrino named MVFC Coach of the Year

Missouri State head football coach Bobby Petrino was named as the Bruce Craddock Missouri Valley Football Conference Coach of the Year, the league announced Thursday with its annual all-conference selections. The Bears also received ten individual All-MVFC honors as part of the announcement.

In his first season at Missouri State, Petrino has led the Bears dramatic resurgence with a 5-1 conference record and MVFC co-championship this spring. MSU was picked to tie for ninth in the league’s preseason poll after Petrino inherited a program that won one game a year ago.

Petrino received 50 total points in the coach of the year voting, edging out South Dakota State’s John Stiegelmeier (46) and North Dakota’s Bubba Schweigert (28).

He is the first Missouri State coach to win MVFC Coach of the Year honors since Jesse Branch won the award in both 1989 and 1990.