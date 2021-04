Salvador Perez singled home the winning run in a two-run ninth as the Royals rallied past the Rays 9-8 in Kansas City.

Hunter Dozier, Jorge Soler [[ so-LARE ]], and Carlos Santana all homered for the Royals, who trailed 4-0 in the first inning.

Scott Barlow got the win as KC avoided a three-game sweep.

Diego Castillo took the loss for Tampa Bay, which had won five straight. Brandon Lowe homered and Joey Wendle drove in three in defeat.