For the first time since the Civil War, Missouri House expels one of its own

State Representative Rick Roeber, R-Lee’s Summit, has been expelled. The Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives has voted unanimously today in favor of kicking Roeber out of office for allegedly abusing his four adult children when they were younger.

The last time a member of the Missouri House was expelled was during the Civil War. In 1865, the chamber ousted John Sampson of Callaway County.

The Missouri House Ethics Committee released a disturbing report this week with testimony from Roeber’s ex-wife and three of his children. Two of the children were allegedly sexually abused and two others reported being physically abused. They talked about how his abuse, alcoholism, and manipulation have destroyed their family.

On the House floor today, Ethics Committee Chairman Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, did not hold back.

“We believe the state has failed Rick Roeber’s family and horribly,” said Fitzwater. “They are broken with a part of their lives – the most important, impactful moments as children a scourge on their memories. The abuses this family endured are to this day devastating, followed by years of counseling and broken pieces of lives that are yet to be put back together and likely never will.”

Fitzwater said the committee believes the children.

“They’ve told a consistent story for decades with corroborating documents from several different sources,” he said. “The representative, on the other hand, did everything he could to avoid discussing these events, could not recall them, defiantly disrespected the committee and our process, and blamed others for his conduct years ago – never willing to even one time take any level of responsibility for the brokenness and the lives of his children and family.”

Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, encouraged members to vote to expel Roeber.

“I think as representatives in this body and as parents, or aunts, or uncles, or grandparents, we all understand that the one safe place the unconditional place that is the safety net for our children is their home. That is the one place that they should feel protected,” said Vescovo.

The House recommends law enforcement pursue possible criminal charges.

In his committee testimony, Roeber said his kids are Democrats and the allegations are a political hit. Roeber denied the abuse and blamed the allegations on his ex-wife and their “bitter divorce”.

One Representative voted “present” during today’s vote. Several others were absent. To see the vote count, click here.

