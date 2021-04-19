Salvy’s blast sparks Royals past Blue Jays

Brady Singer and three relievers combined on a two-hitter as the Royals blanked the Blue Jays 2-0 in Kansas City.

Salvador Perez homered in the seventh with Carlos Santana aboard for the runs. Kyle Zimmer got the win in relief and Greg Holland worked a spotless ninth for his second save.

The Royals open a three-game series tonight against the Rays at Kauffman Stadium.

Lefty Danny Duffy starts the opener for KC. He is 2-and-0 with a 0.75 ERA in two starts. Tampa Bay responds with Josh Fleming.

KC leads the AL Central with a 9-and-5 record.