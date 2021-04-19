Read committee report about Missouri lawmaker accused of abusing his children

The Missouri House Ethics Committee has released a 12-page report about Representative Rick Roeber, R-Lee’s Summit. His now-adult children have accused him of abusing them when they were younger.

The committee has been investigating the allegations against Roeber. To view the panel’s findings, click here.

Roeber was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives last November. On the House floor last Thursday, a letter written by Roeber was read aloud. Roeber said he has set out to do everything he wanted to accomplish during his time in the House.

Copyright © 2021