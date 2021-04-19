Missouri House wants to crack down on porch pirates

Package thefts are on the rise and the Missouri House of Representatives wants to do something about the problem. The House has passed a bill that would make the first offense of stealing mail a misdemeanor and any following offense would be a felony. House Bill 825 includes letters, postcards, packages, bags, or other sealed articles.

Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, is the sponsor of the plan.

“As you’ve noticed with covid this past year, a lot of people have had packages delivered. In 2019, with 2,000 consumers surveyed, 36 people had a package stolen of their front porch. That number rose to 43% in 2020. So, we are looking to be a little pro-active on this,” Schwadron says on the House floor. “It’s just ensuring clarity and consistency in the application of the law, so that way law enforcement entities can prosecute people as necessary for violating our personal property that is being delivered to us.”

The legislation would also let personal delivery devices, like robots and drones, cruise along sidewalks, crosswalks, and roads as long as the device does not interfere with vehicles, traffic, or block a public right-of-way. That provision is sponsored by Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit.

The bill’s next stop is the Senate.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet