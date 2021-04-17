Missourinet

Missouri House gives green light to bill letting drivers turn left on red

The Missouri House of Representatives has passed a bill that would let drivers turn left after stopping at a red light on a one-way street.

State Rep. Chuck Basye speaks on the Missouri House floor in February 2018 (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

State Representative Chuck Basye’s bill would allow left turns during a red light when the vehicle is in the left-most lane on a one-way street turning onto another one-way street. Drivers would be required to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and other vehicle traffic.

The measure would still let state and local authorities ban left on red turns for safety reasons.

Basye, R-Rocheport, has filed this legislation in previous years.

The measure moves to the Senate for consideration.

To view House Bill 570, click here.

