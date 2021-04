The Blues gave up three goals in the second period in a 4-3 loss to the Avalanche at the Enterprise Center.

Mike Hoffman had two goals and an assist, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for St. Louis, which had its three-game winning streak end.

Vince Dunn also lit the lamp for the Blues, who remain one point ahead of the Coyotes for fourth in the West Division.

St. Louis visits Arizona on Saturday.