Missouri puts the brakes on the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Missouri has suspended the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine until further notice.

“In an abundance of caution and as per federal guidelines, we are pausing vaccination with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine until further notice in Missouri,” says Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). “We anticipate having more information shortly to make further decisions about overall vaccine distribution in light of this new development and will continue to update citizens who have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine after the advisory committee meets at the federal level tomorrow.”

A press release today from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) says a new standing order for this vaccine has been issued by DHSS and is effective immediately.

The announcement comes after a statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration saying the federal agencies are investigating a rare and severe type of blood clot reported in six women that occurred after getting the vaccination. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given nationwide.

People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Patients with other clinical questions should contact their health care provider or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.

Providers are asked to keep any on-hand J&J vaccine in the appropriate storage unit and label it “quarantine-do not use” until further notice.

DHSS says as the state receives more information, it will be made available. The impact the move will have on Missouri’s mass and mega vaccination events is unknown at this time. Some of those have used the J&J vaccine.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet