Ex-Chiefs coach charged with felony DWI

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated for his involvement in a car crash days before the Super Bowl that left 5-year-old Ariel Young with a traumatic brain injury. On Monday, Jackson County Prosecutors filed the charges against the 35-year old.

Reid was traveling 83 mph when he struck two cars on the shoulder of an entrance ramp on Interstate 435, near the Chief’s practice facility. Reid had a BAC of 0.113. The legal limit is 0.08. If convicted, Reid could face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Young was released from the hospital on April 2 and is being treated at her home. According to KansasCity.com Ariel is unable to talk or walk and is being fed through a feeding tube.

The Chiefs released a statement:

“The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident. Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time.”