Rural lawmaker says shortage of gas stations near Missouri-Iowa border is a safety issue

(News director Bob Ehle at Missourinet Moberly affiliate KWIX contributed to this story)

A state lawmaker who represents four rural northern Missouri counties is warning about the lack of gas stations near the Missouri-Iowa border, saying it’s a safety issue in his farming district.

State Rep. Danny Busick (R-Newtown), the Missouri House Special Committee on Small Business vice chairman, says regulations make it difficult to operate small, rural gas stations.

“Like I have to drive 25 miles … whether it be Milan, Unionville or Princeton to get gas. And within that 25 miles, there’s six little towns there that have gas stations located in them,” Busick tells our Moberly affiliate KWIX Radio.

Busick tells Missourinet that gas stations in those towns like Humphreys, Powersville, Galt and Newtown have closed in recent years. He says drivers can run out of gas and that it’s a safety issue.

“This area includes (the) western part of Putnam County, eastern part of Mercer County and most of western Sullivan County.” says Busick.

He says some of the gas stations that have closed were operated by families who have died. He says those stations were grandfathered in and that they should be grandfathered in again, to another owner.

Representative Busick is hoping to raise awareness about the issue. He’s also spoken about the issue on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City.

