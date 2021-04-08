Mizzou basketball adds former K-State guard

Mizzou Men’s Basketball has signed transfer guard DaJuan Gordon, head coach Cuonzo Martin announced Thursday. Gordon played two seasons at Kansas State, and will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Tigers.

Pronounced Day-Schwann Gordon, the 6-foot-4 electric guard started 22 of 25 games as a sophomore at Kansas State, averaging 9.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.1 minutes per contest. Gordon led the Wildcats’ starting lineup in rebounding from the guard position and boasted a team-best four double-doubles in 2020-21.

“DaJuan is a really athletic, gifted guard who brings a high level of passion and intensity to the court every single day,” Martin said. “He plays physical, tough basketball on both ends, and we’re excited to have him be a part of that culture we’ve built at Mizzou.”

As a sophomore, Gordon ranked third on the Wildcats’ roster in scoring, total points (228) and double-digit scoring games (13). Ten of those 13 double-figure scoring performances came against Big 12 opponents. On the glass, he snagged at least five boards in 15 games, one of four guards in the Big 12 to rank in the league’s Top 15 in rebounding.