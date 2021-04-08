Cardinals home opener today, Matheny vs LaRussa and Blues end their skid (AUDIO)

Cardinals sweep the Marlins with 7-0 win. Yadier Molina hit a two-run shot for St. Louis, that broke a scoreless tie in the 7th. Jack Flaherty gets the win going six innings. The Cards home-opener is this afternoon against the Brewers.

Royals lost 4-2 to the Indians in Cleveland. Greg Holland took the loss. Salvador Perez homered. Brad Keller is aiming for better results today when he starts for the Royals at Chicago in the White Sox home opener.

Jordan Binnington made a career high 50 saves as the Blues ended their seven-game losing streak with a 3-1 win against the Golden Knights.

37-year old Bernard Pollard is attempting an NFL comeback.

Missouri State football goes for their first conference title since 1990.