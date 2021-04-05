Mizzou volleyball earns NCAA Tournament bid

Mizzou volleyball is headed to the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships for a sixth-consecutive edition of the tournament. The Tigers will face South Dakota (15-6) in the first round on Wednesday, April 14, at 11 a.m. CT in Omaha, Neb.

The 2020 Women’s Volleyball Championship features a reduced field of 48 teams in response to COVID-19 protocols. All matches will be played in Omaha with the first and second rounds on April 14-15, regional semifinals and finals on April 18-19, national semifinals on April 22 and the national championship match on April 24.

Mizzou has won at least one match in each of its last six tournament appearances. The winner of the Mizzou vs. South Dakota match will advance to face No. 9 seed Ohio State (15-3) in the round of 32 on Thursday, April 15.