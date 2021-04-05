Former state legislator Kolkmeyer is focused on protecting Missouri ratepayers at Public Service Commission (AUDIO)

A former state lawmaker who’s been appointed to the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) is grateful for the appointment, and is pledging to focus on protecting Missouri utility ratepayers.

Former State Rep. Glen Kolkmeyer (R-Odessa) served eight years in the House, from 2013 to 2020. He was forced out by term limits. Mr. Kolkmeyer is also the former Missouri Propane Gas Association president, and served as Wellington-Napoleon’s fire chief from 1982-2002.

“Three weeks ago, I was extremely honored when Governor Mike Parson called and asked me to serve on the Missouri Public Service Commission, as a commissioner. I was just extremely honored,” Kolkmeyer says.

The PSC regulates investor-owned electric, natural gas, steam, water and sewer utilities in Missouri. The PSC also has some jurisdiction over telecommunication providers in Missouri.

“Honestly, I don’t know that I have any big priorities other than just protecting the citizens of Missouri with the utilities. That’s really my one and only goal and focus,” says Kolkmeyer.

Kolkmeyer is a former chairman of both the Missouri House Transportation Committee and the House Administration and Accounts Committee. He tells Missourinet that he learned a lot about utilities, while serving in the House.

“I served on (the Missouri House) Transportation (Committee) all eight years and we dealt with a few of these issues. Also, issues on the (House) floor, but I also served two years on the Utilities Committee in the House,” Kolkmeyer says.

He was a leader on transportation issues in the House, and pushed unsuccessfully for a ten-cent gasoline tax increase in November 2018. Proposition D, which was rejected by voters, would have provided the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) with additional funding. Missouri’s 17-cent per gallon gas tax has remained the same since 1996.

Kolkmeyer, who represented Jackson, Johnson and Lafayette counties, was re-elected to his fourth and final House term in 2018. He received about 69 percent of the vote to defeat Democratic challenger Connie Simmons.

Meantime, former Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr (R-Springfield) is praising the appointment, tweeting that he’s proud and excited for Kolkmeyer. Speaker Haahr describes Kolkmeyer as one of the best in the Missouri Legislature.

His appointment requires Missouri Senate confirmation, and he will go before the Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee. A hearing date hasn’t been set yet.

Click here to listen to the full two-minute interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and former State Rep. Glen Kolkmeyer (R-Odessa), which was recorded on April 2, 2021:

