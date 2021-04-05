Cardinals, Royals both drop series finales

Brady Singer allowed six runs on five hits and three walks in less than four innings in the Royals’ 7-3 loss to the Rangers in KC. Salvador Perez belted a two-run homer in defeat. The Royals lost their first game of the season after rallying to win the first two.

The Royals open their first trip of the season today when they face the Indians in Cleveland. Left-hander Danny Duffy will be on the mound for KC in its first road game. The Royals are hoping Hunter Dozier will be back in the lineup today after missing two games with a bruised right thumb.

Carlos Martínez and the Cardinals bullpen couldn’t contain the Reds in a 12-1 loss in Cincinnati. Martínez dropped his first start of the season after giving up four runs over five frames. Yadier Molina drove in the lone run for St. Louis, which dropped the season opening three-game series. The Cards visit the Marlins today.