Royals rally for Opening Day win over Rangers

Michael Taylor had three hits, including a homer, drove in three, and threw out two runners at the plate as the Royals outscored the Rangers 14-10 in the season opener before an announced attendance of 9,155 fans at Kauffman Stadium. Kyle Isbel had three hits and drove in a pair in his big league debut. Whit Merrifield also contributed three hits, including a solo shot, and two RBI, while Jorge Soler homered and drove in two.

The first inning is not one Rangers or Royals pitchers will care to remember. Each team sent 10 men to the plate and scored five runs in the first. Texas starter Kyle Gibson retired only one of the eight batters he faced, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks before being pulled. Royals starter Brad Keller was charged with six runs and retired four of 14 batters, giving up nine hits and walking two before being yanked with one out in the second.

Third baseman Hunter Dozier left the Royals’ Opening Day victory with a bruised thumb. Manager Mike Matheny said he is hopeful Dozier can play tomorrow after the Royals are idle today. Mike Minor will start the second game for KC.