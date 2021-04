Dylan Carlson’s three-run home run highlighted a six-run opening frame that propelled the Cardinals to an 11-6 Opening Day win over the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Tyler O’Neill added a two-run shot in the fourth and Nolan Arenado went two for five with an RBI in his St. Louis debut.

Giovanny Gallegos got the win in the relief.

Game two of the series is set for Saturday.