Opening Day for the Royals and Cardinals

Adalberto Mondesi is going to be watching and not playing when the Royals open the season today. Mondesi, who led the majors in stolen bases last season, was placed on the injured list Wednesday with a right oblique strain. Nicky Lopez has been recalled from the club’s alternate training site and will share shortstop duties with Hanser Alberto in Mondesi’s absence.

Royals Manager Mike Matheny hurts for Mondesi.

The Royals, who have not been over .500 since capturing the 2015 World Series crown, open the season today against the Rangers in Kansas City. Brad Keller will be on the mound for KC, while Missouri alum Kyle Gibson draws his first career Opening Day start for Texas. Royals manager Mike Matheny said Lopez will start at shortstop, while Kyle Isbel will make his big league debut starting in right field. About 10-thousand fans will be allowed at Kauffman Stadium.

After a three-year hiatus from the playoffs, the Cardinals have made the last two postseasons and now have their eyes set on another Central Division title as they open the season today in Cincinnati against the Reds. Jack Flaherty gets the start for St. Louis against Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo. Nolan Arenado will be making his regular-season debut for the Cards. St. Louis acquired the star third baseman this offseason.

Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt discusses the growth of Flaherty as the team’s ace.