Jack Flaherty will honor Cardinals legends Brock and Gibson when he pitches on Opening Day

St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day starter Jack Flaherty is honoring two legends who died during the 2020 season by wearing specially made cleats that feature Hall of Famers Lou Brock and Bob Gibson when he steps on the mound in Cincinnati for Opening Day on Thursday. Flaherty unveiled the cleats on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

Flaherty developed a relationship with Gibson and said he was thankful that he was able to learn from a legend. Flaherty pitched in the playoffs on the day Gibson died.