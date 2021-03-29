Missouri State’s remarkable run ends in the Sweet 16

The Missouri State Lady Bears basketball season ended Sunday afternoon with an 89-62 loss to No. 1 overall seed Stanford in the Sweet Sixteen at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Lady Bears (23-3), tied a school record for fewest losses in a season, and posted the second-best winning percentage in school history (.885).

Missouri State got down 15-3 after the first six minutes and could never get back in the game. Stanford held MSU to 31% shooting and hit 15-of-32 from three point range. A bright spot for MSU was Elle Ruffridge who went 4-for-4 from beyond the arc to improve to 15-for-23 (.652) in her NCAA Tournament career, the best percentage in school history. Jasmine Franklin collected 13 rebounds, her fourth straight NCAA game in double figures, and broke MSU’s tournament record with 64 rebounds in six career tournament games. Senior Brice Calip dished out four assists to set an MSU single-season record with a 2.82 assist-to-turnover ratio.

With the loss, the Lady Bears had their 19-game win streak snapped, the second-longest in school history.