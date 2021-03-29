Missouri Senate committee to tackle school bus safety on Tuesday

A state senator from Kansas City wants to see a task force study school bus safety, including the effectiveness of seat belts.

State Sen. Greg Razer (D-Kansas City) will testify Tuesday morning in Jefferson City before the Missouri Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee, which is chaired by State Sen. Justin Brown (R-Rolla).

Razer’s two-page Senate Bill 609 would establish the Joint Task Force on School Bus Safety to study school bus transportation safety in public schools. The task force would include two state representatives appointed by the Missouri House Speaker, two state senators appointed by the Senate President Pro Tem, Missouri’s Education Commissioner or his or her designee, the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) director or his or her designee, and the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) director or his or her designee.

If lawmakers approve Razer’s proposal, the task force would begin meeting in 2022 and would meet at least three times a year. They would examine the effectiveness of seatbelts, analyze school bus entrance and exit safety and other related topics. They would submit an annual report to the governor and to the Legislature by December 31 every year.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet