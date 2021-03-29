Central Missouri man accused in January’s attack on U.S. Capitol

A man from mid Missouri has been arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riots in January that left five people dead. Court records show 55-year-old Matthew Eugene Loganbill of Versailles is accused of obstruction of a Congressional proceeding, unlawful entry, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

In a January 13 interview by the FBI, Loganbill said he traveled to Washington, D.C. with “likeminded individuals” whom he declined to identify. Loganbill posted social media pictures of himself with a helmet and gas mask on and said he brought them because he was fearful that Antifa would infiltrate the “Stop the Steal” rally to support former President Donald Trump. Court records state that he told an officer “we came peacefully this time,” but that “it would be different if we have to come again,” or words to that effect.

Loganbill owns the Tooth and Nail Armory firearms store in Gravois Mills.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet