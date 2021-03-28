Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / National Champions! Bearcats of NW Missouri State win third title since ’17

National Champions! Bearcats of NW Missouri State win third title since ’17

By

The Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball team won the program’s third NCAA Division II national championship with an 80-54 victory over the West Texas A&M University Buffaloes Saturday in the Ford Center in Evansville, IN. Northwest won its three games Elite Eight games by a total margin of 78 points, setting the record that was set previously by Jefferson in the 1970 tournament (75 points). The 26-point win ranks as the second-largest margin of victory in the championship game.

Senior Ryan Hawkins was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Elite Eight scoring a championship game-high 31 points and 18 rebounds. Hawkins was 10-of-16 shooting 9-of-10 at the line. Sophomore Wes Dreamer added 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Dreamer connected on 3-of-5 from three-point land and snared his third career double-double with 11 rebounds. National Player of they Year and junior Trevor Hudgins, who was also named to the all-tournament team, contributed with 15 points, five assists and two steals. He finished his season with an NCAA-high 90 made three-pointers.

West Texas A&M held a short-lived 6-2 lead nearly three minutes into the contest. Northwest responded to the deficit with a 9-0 that relied heavily on Hawkins and Hudgins. Hawkins buried a pair of free throws with 11:12 to play in the half and at that point Hawkins or Hudgins had scored all 19 of Northwest’s points. Northwest led 48-29 at the half and held West Texas A&M to ten points through the first 13:53 of the second half.

Northwest is 3-0 in national championship games and 34-20 all-time in NCAA Tournament play. Head coach Ben McCollum recorded his 300th career coaching victory in the win over West Texas A&M. McCollum has guided Northwest to a mark of 300-78 over 12 seasons.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter