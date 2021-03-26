Bearcats cruise into national title game

The No. 2-seeded Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball team reached the NCAA Division II national title game with a 77-46 win over No. 3-seeded Flagler College at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN. It marks the third time in school history that Northwest has reached the national championship game as the Bearcats previously won the title in 2017 and 2019.

The 31-point margin of victory is the second-largest for the Bearcats in NCAA Tournament history – trailing only the 41-point triumph over Washburn (85-44) in this year’s NCAA second-round game.

Northwest limited Flagler to 34.0% shooting from the floor and just 5-of-22 from three-point range (22.7%). Senior Ryan Hawkins posted his 29th career double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. It’s the 43rd time in his career that Hawkins has scored 20 or more points in a game. D-II National Player of the Year, junior Trevor Hudgins reached double-figure scoring for the 91st time in his career with 13 points. Hudgins knocked down 3-of-6 from three-point range.

The national championship game will feature No. 1-seeded West Texas A&M and No. 2-seeded Northwest. West Texas A&M advanced to the title game with an 87-86 victory over Lincoln Memorial with a three-pointer at the buzzer.