The Blues and their fans mourn the death of “The Original Blue” Bob Plager

The St Louis Blues and their fans are mourning after legendary player Bob Plager died in a car accident yesterday on I-64. Plager was 78. He was an original member of the Blues, joining the in 1967. Plager had his number-five jersey was retired by the Blues in 2017. Many people and organizations took to social media Wednesday afternoon.

Our hearts are broken after learning of the passing of Bobby Plager. It is unimaginable to imagine the St. Louis Blues without Bobby. https://t.co/eFVcQygsQS #stlblues pic.twitter.com/Bioof2l31m — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 24, 2021

We loved Bobby and felt his love for St. Louis. Our hearts are with the Plager family, the Blues, and all who loved Bobby. pic.twitter.com/Ja6yjZz61S — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 24, 2021

Doug Armstrong shared a statement on the passing of Bobby Plager. https://t.co/eFVcQygsQS #stlblues pic.twitter.com/VAB4Uggipc — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 24, 2021

The Kelly family is completely devastated of the passing of #5 Bob Plager. The organization will never be the same, yet his impact on and off the ice will live on forever. He always left you with a smile on your face. RIP Mr. Blue pic.twitter.com/BdyQ3V3pZS — John Kelly (@Jkellyhockey) March 24, 2021

It is with a heavy heart that I learned the passing of one of my favourite hockey people I ever encountered! From the moment I was 19, Bobby Plager has welcomed me to the Blues(and still came to say hi when I was on another team) pic.twitter.com/CCrN25uVjz — David Perron (@DP_57) March 25, 2021

Rest In Peace Bobby. Thank you for always being nice to me and my family. Our condolences to the Plager family. pic.twitter.com/bQqMlaGsPp — Vladimir Tarasenko (@tara9191) March 25, 2021