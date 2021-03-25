Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / The Blues and their fans mourn the death of “The Original Blue” Bob Plager

The Blues and their fans mourn the death of “The Original Blue” Bob Plager

By

The St Louis Blues and their fans are mourning after legendary player Bob Plager died in a car accident yesterday on I-64. Plager was 78. He was an original member of the Blues, joining the in 1967. Plager had his number-five jersey was retired by the Blues in 2017. Many people and organizations took to social media Wednesday afternoon.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter