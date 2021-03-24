Drury, Central Missouri head to D-II’s Final Four

The Drury Lady Panthers NCAA-II Quarterfinal game against Charleston on Tuesday at the Greater Columbus Convention Center Columbus, Ohio couldn’t have gone any worse than what happened. The Golden Eagles hit 11 of 15 first-quarter shots, building a 27-10 lead after 10 minutes. However, Drury rallied for a 74-66 win to advance to the national semifinals on Wednesday at 5 pm (Central).

Paige Robinson, named NCAA-II Player of the Year earlier in the day, overcame two first-quarter fouls and finished with a game high 18 points.

Drury will play second-seeded Lander in the NCAA-II semifinals. Lander won their quarterfinal game with an 88-76 over Azusa Pacific. Tipoff is at 5 pm (Central).

The road to the Final Four was a little easier for Central Missouri. The No. 5 seeded Jennies won by 23 over No.4 Belmont Abbey 65-42 going wire-to-wire and setting up a 2018 rematch with this year’s number one seed, Lubbock Christian at 7:45 pm (Central). UCM shot 44% from the floor going 25-57 and 9-23 from three. The Crusaders struggled all night shooting 30% from the floor and were just 2-22, 9% from three.

The Jennies meet up with the Chaparrals who defeated No. 8 seed Daemen 66-49 in their quarterfinal round game. The Jennies and Chaps met in the 2018 Elite 8 with the Jennies coming out on top 72-62. It’s the only loss for LCU Head Coach Steve Gomez in NCAA play.