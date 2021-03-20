Mizzou sees big lead evaporate in WNIT loss

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (9-12, 5-9 SEC) lost a fourth-quarter lead and fell to Fresno State (17-10, 12-6 MW), 78-75, in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. Mizzou led by as much as 20 with 5:14 left in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 26-13 in the game’s final 10 minutes to take the win.

TIGERS

Sophomore guard Aijha Blackwell paced the Tigers with 16 points and eight rebounds while matching a season-high with five assists.

Redshirt senior forward Shannon Dufficy scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds while sophomore guard Lauren Hansen added 10 points and was 2-of-3 from the three-point line.