On Wednesday night, Mizzou Athletics announced that capacity crowds will be in place for the 2021 football season.

2021 MIZZOU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 Central Michigan

Sept. 11 at Kentucky

Sept. 18 Southeast Missouri State

Sept. 25 at Boston College

Oct. 2 Tennessee

Oct. 9 North Texas

Oct. 16 Texas A&M

Oct. 30 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 6 at Georgia

Nov. 13 South Carolina

Nov. 20 Florida

Nov. 26 at Arkansas