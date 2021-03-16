Two Missouri schools advance to Elite Eight of D-II Tournament

The Drury Lady Panthers, ranked number two nationally, are headed to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight for the fifth time in program history, after a dominating 88-69 victory over the Ashland Eagles in the championship game of the Midwest Regional, Monday night at the O’Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Missouri. Also, Central Missouri Jennies Basketball is headed back to the Elite Eight! The Jennies pulled away late from Nebraska-Kearney to win their eighth NCAA Regional Championship, 67-58, Monday night on their home court in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Drury improves to 22-1 on the season and 54-1 over the past two seasons and will be looking to make their third ever Final Four. Central Missouri is now 22-4 and will be going for their third national championship. This is the Jennies eighth NCAA Regional Championship, first since 2018.

The Elite Eight will be played March 23-26th in Columbus, Ohio. The NCAA will announce the pairings and game times for the Elite Eight later this week.