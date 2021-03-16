Mizzou accepts WNIT bid

Mizzou Women’s Basketball accepted an invite to play in the 2021 Women’s National Invitational Tournament on Monday, as part of the field of 32 teams. This is the eighth WNIT appearance in program history and the eighth postseason appearance in the last nine seasons for the Tigers. Mizzou will open the tournament in the Fort Worth regional against Fresno State on Friday, March 19 at 2 p.m. CT. Mizzou will then face the winner/loser of Arizona State / Rice game at either 11 a.m. CT or 5 p.m. CT, depending on the result.

This season’s tournament will feature 32 teams, with rounds 1-3 taking place March 19-23 at four regional sites: Charlotte, N.C., Fort Worth, Texas, Memphis, Tenn., Rockford, Ill. Each team will be guaranteed to play two games at each site, with an eight-team championship bracket and four-team consolation bracket at each location. The winners of each regional will advance to the semifinals and championship round, which will take place March 26/28 in Memphis, Tenn. All WNIT games will be streamed through FloHoops.