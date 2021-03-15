Here are details about this week’s mass coronavirus events in Missouri

The state of Missouri, along with some local agencies, are organizing several mass coronavirus events this week around the state. The clinics are planned in Benton, Jackson, Chariton, Putnam, McDonald, Bollinger, Cole, Buchanan, Mercer, Pulaski, St. Charles, and St. Louis counties.

A mega vaccination event is planned at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this Friday and Saturday. The drive thru clinic is for Jackson County residents only.

Starting today, these are the Missouri individuals now eligible to get vaccinated:

• Education: Teachers, faculty, and staff in public, private, and nonprofit pre K – 12.

• Childcare: Faculty and staff in a DHSS or DSS -licensed facility providing basic care to children

• Communications Sector Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide communications services

• Dams Sector: Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide services in the dams sector related to critical water retention and control services.

• Energy Sector: Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide energy services, regardless of the energy source.

• Food/Agriculture Sector – initial: Employees of certain food production and processing facilities, and related operations, prioritizing mass food production, distribution, transportation, wholesale and retail sales, including grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold; includes veterinary services.

• Government: Elected officials in any branch of government at the state, county, and/or municipal levels required for the continuity of government; members of the judiciary at the federal, state, and/or local levels required for the continuity of government; employees designated by the federal government that fall within the state’s vaccine allocation responsibilities; other designated government personnel required for the continuity of government.

• Information Technology Sector: Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide IT services.

• Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste Sector: Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that work in this sector.

• Transportation Systems Sector: Employees in the transportation systems sector including aviation, highway and motor carriers, maritime transportation systems, mass transit and passenger rail, pipeline systems, freight rail, and postal shipping.

• Water and Wastewater Systems Sector Employees at public, private, and/or nonprofit organizations that provide drinking or wastewater services.

Some of the clinics are booster only. To view this week’s events, go to mostopscovid.com.