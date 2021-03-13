Mizzou falls at SEC Tourney to Arkansas

Mizzou Men’s Basketball dropped a hard-fought matchup to No. 8 Arkansas, 70-64, in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday night in Nashville, Tennessee. Both teams committed 41 combined turnovers and 45 combined fouls in a physical matchup.

Senior forward Jeremiah Tilmon joined the Mizzou 1,000-point club, after notching nine points on the night. Junior Xavier Pinson led the Tigers with 14 points, accompanied by two assists, two boards and a steal. Senior guard Dru Smith posted 11 points, five assists, three steals and a rebound. Sophomore Kobe Brown chipped in six points, 11 boards, three steals, two blocks, and an assist in an all-around effort.

Mizzou was outrebounded by the Razorbacks, 36-31. Arkansas guard JD Notae led all scorers with 27 points, including a game-sealing offensive putback off the glass with 1:19 remaining.