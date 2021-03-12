Mizzou holds off Georgia, moves on at SEC Tournament

Two free throws late sealed the deal for the Mizzou Tigers in their 2nd round opening game at the SEC Tournament in Nashville, as the Tigers held off the Georgia Bulldogs 73-70 on Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals, the 7th-seeded Tigers will face Arkansas on Friday night.

The Tigers led 62-50 and nearly blew the lead. After Jeremiah Tilmon’s layup with 6:24 remaining, the Tigers missed their final six shots but made all nine free throws within the final five minutes and twice held Georgia when they had possession and a chance to take the lead.

Xavier Pinson added 17, Kobe Brown had 16 points for Missouri and Tilmon finished with 10.