We learn what type of defense Mizzou will unleash on the SEC this year (PODCAST)

We find out what new Mizzou defensive coordinator Steve Wilks plans to do with the defense and the biggest change is to move from playing a lot of man-to-man defense that the Tigers played last year to zone defense which he says will create more opportunities for interceptions. Mizzou ranked 13th in the SEC with just four picks the whole year and gave up an average of 49 points in the final three games.

Hot takes from Mizzou DC Steve Wilkes and up and coming defensive stars Ennis Rakestraw and J.C. Carlies