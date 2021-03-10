Missouri AG Schmitt: Circle of Hope is one of the most widespread cases of sexual and physical abuse patterns in state history

(Brian’s story updated to include details on the Householders’ initial court appearance)

The owners of the now-defunct Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in southwest Missouri’s Humansville remain jailed without bond, after being charged with 102 felonies between them. Boyd and Stephanie Householder are from southern Missouri’s Nevada, which is near Humansville. The Householders’ made their initial court appearance Wednesday in Stockton, and they pleaded not guilty.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the charges during an emotional Wednesday afternoon press conference in Jefferson City. Schmitt had to stop speaking at one point, to compose himself.

He tells Capitol reporters the charges against the Householders are horrific.

“With 16 victims so far, we believe this to be one of the most widespread cases of sexual, physical and mental abuse patterns against young girls in Missouri history,” Schmitt says.

Boyd Householder is charged with 80 felonies, including 56 counts of child abuse or neglect. Many of the charges are for alleged sex crimes.

“This includes six counts of second degree statutory rape, seven counts of second degree statutory sodomy, six counts of sexual contact with a student,” says Schmitt.

Court documents allege that Boyd Householder punished one girl for drinking water, by forcing her to drink 220 ounces of water and then run until she vomited. In another case, duct tape was placed over a child’s mouth for several hours, before Boyd Householder allegedly “ripped the pieces off all at once,” according to court documents.

Attorney General Schmitt also says Boyd Householder instructed victims on the best way to kill yourself, by cutting your wrists upward and not across.

The 22 felony charges against Stephanie Householder include 12 counts of child abuse or neglect and ten counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Schmitt tells Capitol reporters that his office is still working to identify and to contact victims. He’s urging anyone with information about the Circle of Hope ranch to contact his office at (573) 751-0309.

The next court appearance for Boyd and Stephanie Householder is March 17, in Cedar County Circuit Court in Stockton. Schmitt says they’re jailed in nearby Vernon County.

