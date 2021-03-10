Girls wrestling state championship results

102

1st Place Match – Ashlyn Eli (Nixa) 42-0 won by decision over Audrey Scherer (Lindbergh) 37-3 (Dec 8-2)

3rd Place Match – Katherine Bowen (Mexico) 34-10 won by decision over Lilly Mccollum (Eureka) 30-7 (Dec 4-1)

5th Place Match – Julia Donnelly (Washington) 38-8 won by fall over Jasmine Alcantara (Raytown South) 32-6 (Fall 4:07)

107

1st Place Match – Faith Cole (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 36-0 won by tech fall over Mia Reed (Washington) 40-6 (TF-1.5 3:17 (16-1))

3rd Place Match – Jaden Breeden (Liberty (Liberty)) 32-1 won by major decision over Abigail Jastal (Monett) 39-5 (MD 9-1)

5th Place Match – Sophia Miller (Francis Howell Central) 15-3 won by decision over Makayla Mallatt (Butler) 42-5 (Dec 6-3)

112

1st Place Match – Annie Moore (Cassville) 34-1 won by fall over Chloe Sheckells (Staley) 17-6 (Fall 3:02)

3rd Place Match – Lexi Petersen (Benton) 24-11 won by decision over Aiva Mayer (Carrollton) 19-3 (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match – Kirsten Klein (Festus) 29-5 won in sudden victory – 1 over Reese Compton (Holt) 25-6 (SV-1 13-8)

117

1st Place Match – Chloe Herrick (Harrisonville) 44-1 won by fall over Allison Meyer (Washington) 44-1 (Fall 3:30)

3rd Place Match – Payton Weese (Marceline) 27-4 won by fall over Cynthia Martinez (Marshall) 21-7 (Fall 3:46)

5th Place Match – Rylee Baker (Fulton) 44-2 won by fall over Nadia Middendorf (Parkway South) 26-5 (Fall 1:25)

122

1st Place Match – Brenya Crahan (Nixa) 46-3 won by fall over Halea Bartel (Lebanon) 41-6 (Fall 3:21)

3rd Place Match – Talia Lee (Webster Groves) 22-6 won by fall over Lexi Hatfield (Staley) 34-2 (Fall 3:49)

5th Place Match – Mikayla Whatley (North County) 47-3 won by decision over Marissa Sanabria (Holt) 32-4 (Dec 4-2)

127

1st Place Match – Nonnie Justice (Harrisonville) 44-0 won by major decision over Mateja Wilson (Odessa) 37-4 (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match – Bailey Joiner (Lebanon) 43-6 won by fall over Isabel Basler (Ste. Genevieve) 29-8 (Fall 4:59)

5th Place Match – Eve Herlyn (Park Hill) 30-2 won by decision over Janiah Jones (Parkway South) 28-5 (Dec 6-0)

132

1st Place Match – Sabrina King (St. Charles) 32-0 won by fall over Skyler Maverick (Buffalo) 41-4 (Fall 2:50)

3rd Place Match – Taryn Johnson (Park Hill) 26-8 won by fall over Kate Grubbs (Sikeston) 31-9 (Fall 2:42)

5th Place Match – Anna Stephens (Rock Bridge) 28-2 won by decision over Quincey Glendenning (Lebanon) 42-5 (Dec 7-6)

137

1st Place Match – Paige Wehrmeister (Parkway West) 23-0 won by major decision over Naida Abdijanovic (Mehlville) 25-4 (MD 10-0)

3rd Place Match – Seraphina Blackmon (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 32-6 won by fall over Maria Slaughter (Holt) 34-3 (Fall 3:55)

5th Place Match – Finley Bickford (Park Hill South) 34-7 won by fall over Cassidy Head (St. Charles) 26-6 (Fall 2:30)

143

1st Place Match – Maddie Kubicki (Park Hill South) 39-0 won by decision over Esther Han (Holt) 32-2 (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match – Taylor Johnson (Lebanon) 43-3 won by decision over Josie Wright (Lathrop) 16-5 (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match – Layson Hafley (Mid-Buchanan) 27-8 won by fall over Julianna Rivera (Dexter) 18-4 (Fall 3:24)

151

1st Place Match – Haley Ward (Fort Osage) 33-1 won by decision over Hannah Jansen (Webster Groves) 24-1 (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match – Sevreign Aumua (Grain Valley) 27-1 won by fall over Lexi Adams (Willard) 28-7 (Fall 1:46)

5th Place Match – Payge Fuller (Plattsburg) 34-4 won by fall over Audrey McDonnell (Francis Howell) 19-2 (Fall 4:48)

159

1st Place Match – Josette Partney (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 36-0 won by fall over Sarina Bertram (Platte County) 41-2 (Fall 1:49)

3rd Place Match – Emma Schreiber (Kirkwood) 15-3 won by fall over Ali Haiser (Lebanon) 41-2 (Fall 3:42)

5th Place Match – Kelsey Burden (Knob Noster) 34-2 won by fall over Elisabeth Cosentino (McCluer North) 10-5 (Fall 2:12)

174

1st Place Match – Jaycee Foeller (DeSoto) 39-0 won by fall over Emma Carter (Parkway West) 27-4 (Fall 1:47)

3rd Place Match – Jaiden Powell (Union) 31-4 won by fall over Kiana Massie (Marshfield) 35-7 (Fall 4:08)

5th Place Match – Zoey Chrisman (Brookfield) 27-6 won by decision over Isabella Renfro (Seneca) 34-10 (Dec 6-3)

195

1st Place Match – Catherine Dutton (Central (Springfield)) 36-2 won by fall over KayLyn Munn (Platte County) 36-3 (Fall 3:11)

3rd Place Match – Kali Butts (Smith-Cotton) 28-4 won by fall over Jada Watson (Buffalo) 36-9 (Fall 3:22)

5th Place Match – Maggie Myracle (Ste. Genevieve) 34-3 won by fall over Brooke Bennett (North County) 30-7 (Fall 4:40)

235

1st Place Match – Lexie Cole (Kearney) 18-1 won by fall over Kyla Cornine (Tipton) 32-2 (Fall 3:08)

3rd Place Match – Kiara Boldridge (William Chrisman) 24-1 won by fall over Alayna Ray (Central (Park Hills)) 19-5 (Fall 1:30)

5th Place Match – Mariyah Brumley (Lebanon) 36-4 won by fall over Kennedy Eggering (Francis Howell Central) 11-5 (Fall 0:33)

