Cardinals starter Mikolas to miss the start of the season

Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas was set to throw a bullpen session today, but that was scratched and instead the 32-year old will undergo a battery of tests to determine why his right shoulder soreness will not go away. Mikolas had surgery on his flexor tendon in his right forearm in July, but reported to camp feeling fine. He threw a bullpen session back on Feb. 25th and hasn’t thrown since.

What once appeared to be an overcrowded rotation has quickly thinned with Mikolas out and Alex Reyes being relegated to the bullpen, the Cardinals may be scrambling a bit to find a fifth starter. Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Kwang Hyun Kim and Carlos Martinez appear to have four of the spots taken up. Daniel Ponce de Leon and John Gant continue to be in the running for the fifth and final spot.