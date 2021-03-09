Spring training roundup: Royals win, Cards tie

Carlos Santana, Hunter Dozier, Salvador Perez, and Bobby Witt Jr. homered in the Royals’ 10-3, seven-inning rout of the A’s in Surprise. Witt’s moon shot was projected at 484 feet. KC starter Brady Singer settled down after a first inning in which he yielded a run on two walks and two hit batters. He struck out five and allowed just one hit over three innings. The Royals play the Mariners today in Peoria with Danny Duffy starting.

The Cardinals played to a 7-7 tie against the Marlins in Jupiter, Florida. Tyler O’Neill smacked a three-run double for St. Louis, while Dylan Carlson and Delvin Perez each drove in a pair. The Cards visit the Mets today.