Missouri well represented in college basketball tournaments as March Madness ramps up

Mizzou is 7th seed at the SEC tournament this week and will begin play Thursday against Georgia at six. The winner of that second-round matchup would play Arkansas Friday at six. Mizzou dropped their regular season finale at home to LSU 86-80 to finish 15-8 overall and just 8-8 in conference play after one time being ranked 10th in the country. However, the Tigers posted wins over four conference champions this season which will help them come tournament time.

Mizzou lost to Georgia by ten in Athens during their only meeting this season and the Tigers split with Arkansas.

The 17th-ranked Missouri State Lady Bears completed a pair of program firsts in Saturday’s 85-44 victory at Evansville, wrapping up the first unblemished conference and road seasons in school history. Missouri State is 20-2 and the number one seed at this weekend’s Missouri Valley Tournament. The Lady Bears play Friday.

D-II regionals and the march towards a national championship begins this week.

On the men’s side. Truman St a number one seed in the Midwest Regional despite being upset in the first round of their conference tournament. The Bulldog men earned the top seed and first-round bye in the men’s Midwest regional to be played in at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Truman will play on Sunday, March 14 with a time to be determined against the winner of the first round game between #4 Wayne (Mich.) State and #5 Ashland (Ohio).

Northwest Missouri, national champs in 2017 and 2019 is the number two seed in the Central Regional after they lost the MIAA Tournament on Saturday 69-68 to Washburn when Tyler Geiman hit a 55-footer at the buzzer to shock the Bearcats. Northwest will play the winner of the No. 3 seed Washburn vs. No. 6 seed Missouri Western contest on Sunday at 7:45 p.m.

The Missouri Western men’s basketball team is returning to the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament for the first time in 11 years as they received an at-large bid Sunday to the 2021 Central Regional. The Griffons will be the No. 6 seed in the regional and will play No. 3 seed Washburn for the fourth time this season.

On the women’s side, the Truman women will be making their fifth overall tournament appearance and second in three seasons after being selected as the number three seed in the Midwest Region. Truman will face #6 Northwood (Mich) University in an opening round game on Friday in Springfield, Missouri on the campus of Drury University The Drury Lady Panthers are seeded second in the NCAA-II Midwest Regional Tournament and will receive a first-round bye on the tournament bracket. Drury earned an automatic bid to the national tournament as they won their fifth-straight Great Lakes Valley Conference championship earlier in the day with a 76-60 win over Truman State. The Lady Panthers are 20-1 and ranked third nationally in the latest NCAA-II coaches poll.

Central Missouri is a four seed in their Central Regional.