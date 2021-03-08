Blunt will not run for another term as U.S. Senator, announces in video

Missourinet

Roy Blunt announced his retirement in 2022 via this video:

After serving in Congress since 1997, Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says in a video announcement today he is not running for re-election next year. He is a top Republican in the U.S. Senate. Blunt was Missouri’s Secretary of State from 1985 to 1993.

His departure could set up a lively GOP primary next year.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, a fellow Republican, says today he intends to talk to his family, friends, and supporters about how he can “best contribute to the future of Missouri.”

Former State Sen. Scott Sifton, D-Affton, has already announced he is running for Blunt’s seat.

