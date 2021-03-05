Mizzou falls to Alabama in SEC Tournament

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (9-11, 5-9 SEC) lost to Alabama (16-8, 8-8 SEC), 82-74, in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday evening in Greenville, S.C. After falling behind by 13 in the first quarter, Mizzou rallied to take the lead in the third quarter, but the Crimson Tide outscored the Tigers 25-17 in the final 10 minutes to end Mizzou’s run.

Tied 71-71 with 5:14 left in the game, Alabama went on a 7-0 run to lead 78-71 with 2:28 remaining.

Sophomore guard Aijha Blackwell scored 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field while grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season and the 20th of her career.

Mizzou finished 9-11 overall and 5-9 in SEC play.