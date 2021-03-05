Check out next week’s mega coronavirus vaccination events in Missouri

Several state-organized mass coronavirus vaccination events are scheduled for next week throughout Missouri. They are planned in Pettis, Washington, Taney, Barry, Stone, Butler, Camden, Texas, Holt, Clinton, Dent, and St. Louis counties.

The state reports more than 1.4 million doses have been given so far – about 500,000 of those are people who have completed both doses.

A press release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office says starting next week, mass vaccination teams will begin transitioning operations to include a larger presence in Region A (Kansas City) and Region C (St. Louis). The press release says eventually, two teams will be operational in Region A and three teams will be operational in Region C. The state expects a full transition by April 1.

The state reports nearly 480,000 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 8,158 have died from the virus over the past year. Currently, 1,019 patients are in a Missouri hospital being treated for the coronavirus.

For more information about the vaccination events, go to mostopscovid.com.

